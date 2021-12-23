All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the business mogul, Femi Otedola, King Sunny Ade, Femi Falana and the hip-hop maestro, Daivid Adeleke (Davido) are leading 38 other prominent Yoruba leaders being honoured by the Yoruba Leaders Forum (YLF) with different awards.

Tinubu bagged YLF’s Lifetime Achievement in Politics and Leadership.

In a statement by George Olufemi Ogunjimi and Pade Olapoju, the co-ordinator and communications director of YLF, Juju music grandfather, King Sunny Ade, also was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement in Music and Entertainment.

As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as well as Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, were rewarded for good governance, Femi Otedola was awarded an award for corporate good governance.

Also honoured were the Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel and the former interim chairman of APC and former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande…