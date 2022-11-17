From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Bola Tinubu has promised to establish an industrial hub across the nation and mordenise the existing ones when he is voted into power next year.

Tinubu who made the promise on Thursday during a town hall meeting with private business communities in the south east,at Owerri the Imo State capital also said production would be encouraged in Aba and Owerri to boost the economy of the south east.

The APC presidential candidate who said with his experience as a business man,the task would be very easy for him to deliver even as he assured on providing other dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I’ve been progressive in governance, not a backward thing,I want to give us our tomorrow, I’m one of your own,I’m your son and brother, as I walks into this meeting think of today’s business, and think of my late mother she was a trader and a market leader,she thaught me so much ,she thaught me how to make money and keep money that will enreach humanity.

“She gave me the reach which has served me in politics,more importantly,she thaught me resiliency, that has made me seek for the position of Nigeria.

“I’m aspiring to the highest office of this country,all the governors have been working with me,brainstorming with me,demonstrating to the rest of Nigeria that were thinkers and doers .

“It takes common sense to bring success to life,together with the progressive governors in APC,we shall work the road of a renewed hope .

“We would change the dynamics of those inefficiencies and potentials ,we would drive Nigeria potentials,industrialisation, electricity ,the more we consume ,the more we produce.

“Today we’re still on crisis of electricity, I’m not going to give you a fake statistics, they are all here,you can read it here till you’re tired of them,ingenuity,knowleged based economy that can drive a nation to success, let’s face what will bring us prosperity and if you’re looking for it,I’m here.

Speaking about those who castigated the party’s same fate ticket, he said “We don’t care whether your are a Christian or Muslim,we pay the WAEC fees of schools,keep your religion,is your personal believe and faith,is how you want to worship.

” I learnt from that when budget of England hit recession, they brought a Hindu to be prime minister”.Tinubu said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma earlier in his speech commended Tinubu’s visit,describing it as a way to identify problems in the south east and a way to enable him know how to implement his manifesto.

Further thanking him for his visit,Uzodimma noted that Nigeria’s problems is well captured in his manifesto and urged him to forge ahead in victory. He also enjoined him to replicate and better his achievements as governor of Lagos State.

Also,his colleague,governor Dave Umahi,governor of Ebonyi State who corroborated his stance advised him to mordenise businesses when he becomes president.

“Modernise our businesses, we’re not going to live by religious sentiments, we want to do our businesses, APC have great confident that you will replicate it,we need a business man ,replicate what you have done in before to Nigeria, and we believe you will unite the country and tackle security”. Umahi said.