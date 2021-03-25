From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has declared that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), remains a strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting alleged rift between the two are handiwork of cynics.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said “the President and Asiwaju have a very strong commitment to the APC towards bringing change and this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people. Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief makers.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false. This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who wilfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.”