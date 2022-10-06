The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigerian after days of rest in the United Kingdom

Tinubu, who left the country on September 24, returned on Thursday.

The last time he was seen attending a public event physically was on September 22, when he met with members of the Pentecostal bishops’ forum in Abuja.

During his time away, there had been concerns over his whereabouts, especially after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections.

