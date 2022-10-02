From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has been appointed to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Women Wing for next year’s presidential election.

Also named to play key roles are the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and former first lady of Borno State, and wife of the APC’s vice-presidential candidate, Nana Shettima.

According to a statement signed by Rinsola Abiola, for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Women Campaign Team, the duo will be serving as Chairman and Co-Chairman respectively.

Also, Asabe Vilita Bashir, former House of Representatives member from Borno State will serve as national coordinator while Lauretta Onochie, a prominent woman within the APC and senior aide in the Presidency, will deputise her.

wWfe of the Kebbi State governor, Zainab Baugudu The women’s campaign in the North-West Zone will be coordinated by the, while her Borno State counterpart, Falmata Zulum, will be in charge of the Northeast.

Similarly, the first lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, will coordinate efforts in the North-Central, and the wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs Sanwoolu, will superintend over the Southwest.

The First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma will also coordinate the South-East while Linda Ayade, wife of the Cross River state governor, will spearhead the women’s campaign in the South-South.

All governors’ wives are to serve as state coordinators in APC states, while notable APC women such as Florence Ajimobi, widow of the former governor of Oyo State, and Zainab Ibrahim, the APC Deputy National Women Leader, among others, were chosen to coordinate activities in states not controlled by the APC.

The administrative committee will be led by Wahab Alawiye-King, an influential Lagos politician and close associate of Oluremi Tinubu, who also doubles as the chairman of the committee on strategic planning.

Heading the committee on operations and logistics is Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki, while Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, a seasoned media practitioner, is to head the Media and Strategic Communications committee.

The Finance and Special Duties committee is to be headed by the former deputy governor of Lagos state and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, while the Diaspora Mobilisation Committee is to be chaired by none other than Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The Creative and Entertainment Industry also has seasoned screen diva, Joke Silva as its chairman. Other members are Toyin Adegbola, Esther Wright, Rose Odika and Hadiza Kabara.

The Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation has 944 members including Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, Hon. Rekiya Yahaya, Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, among others.

The list also contains volunteers including Zahra Buhari, Hafsa Umar Shinkafi, Ahmed Indimi, Mairo Bulama Idris, Aisha Ahmed Jika and others.

The statement announcing the composition read: “the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Women Presidential Campaign Team is pleased to announce the release of the composition of its various committees for the 2023 presidential campaign.

“While we congratulate the appointees, they are advised to collect their letters of appointment at the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.”