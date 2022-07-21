From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Northeast Youth Forum, has promised to deploy all political arsenal to ensure that party’s presidential candidate and running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, emerge victorious in next year’s poll.

The Forum thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support, presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu for picking their own, the North West and North Central for conceding the ticket to their zone.

Reading a prepared speech, chairman of Forum, Haruna Adamu Sardauna, they promised to campaign house to house, ward to ward and organise a sensitisation programme on voters right and power.

They dismissed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) posing any serious threat to the APC candidates despite coming from the same geopolitical zone.

“The North-East APC Youth Stakeholders Forum and the entire leadership, members of the Northeast card-carriers, are committed to bringing in all their political arsenals to make sure APC emerges victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“The emergence of the PDP presidential candidate from the Northeast region will never be a threat to us nor be relevant for victory. The APC youths here are united and always ready to promote the Tinubu/Shettima presidential drive.

“We shall take our campaigns house to house, ward by ward and organise a sensitisation programme on voters right and power and why APC should remain relevant for continuity and consolidation and more.

“For Northeast to support APC in 2023 election is a payback because APC has drastically improved the security situation of the region. People are no longer displaced but enjoying their resettlement to their various communities, people are enjoying freedom.

“APC will win all electoral positions in the forthcoming general elections with our dear father Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the brand new president of Nigeria come 2023,” he said.

Speakung further, the Forum noted; “we are indeed grateful and wish to, on behalf of the leadership of Northeast APC Youth Stakeholders Forum appreciate and most sincerely thank President Buhari, National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, leadership of Progressive Governors Forum and presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Tinubu for answering the call of Northeast Youth by graciously giving slot one of Vice President to Northeast region to one of the most respected personality, Kashim Shettima.

“He is a loyal, intellegient, obedient, unifier, peace-loving grassroots politician endowed with all the qualities of leadership. We thank the APC stakeholders from North West and North Central for their solidarity and continued support which enabled our success, we are proud of you,” they noted.