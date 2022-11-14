From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Chinwendu Obienyi

Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah has said the South East would be the most beneficiary of BolaTinubu presidency,.

Ogah, who stated this yesterday, during a chat with correspondents of the Ebonyi Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) said the Tinubu/Shettima ticket was the right choice for the zone.

He noted that it was only the Tinubu/Shettima ticket that could win the 2023 presidential poll convincingly in the North and South West because of the antecedents of the two personalities whom he said had built many people in the two regions and other parts of the country during their tenures as governors.

He urged the Igbo people of the South East to support the ticket.

He also boasted that the APC was the party to beat in the state.

“The greater number of those that have their voters card in the state are all APC members. They will vote APC across boards, because 90 per cent Ebonyi people are APC. If you see those that are complaining in the APC, they don’t have voters card. The candidates we have in APC, both at the national and state levels are very credible,” he said.

In a related develoment, the Patriots Roundtable has said Tinubu and Shettima can transform Nigeria’s fragile economy into a stronger, more developmental and merit worthy economy.

Its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said the first national town-hall meeting in Lagos at the weekend entitled: “The Nation, the People and Patriotic Leadership: The Asiwaju Example”, Shodipe-Dosunmu, that nation-building do not arrive in some conjured perfection but rather happens when there are healings and rectifications of the broken edges.

Citing Nigeria as a fragile economy challenged with ethnic centrifugal divisions, variegated ills, hindered by the scourge of a melange of outlaws bent on destroying the progressive possibilities of the Nigerian state, stated that patriots must speak out wherever evil is perceived.

“Today, our nation now stands on the precipice of another new dawn, of a renewed hope, of another beginning, of a rebirth and a new helmsman that will steer the rudder of state. There is no perfect leadership. There is no leadership that resides in pristine , baptismal innocence. We are all flawed. But at the same time, we all should be discerning as constituents of the Nigerian state. We are all capable of enlightened decision that will guide our nation aright. This time we dare not get it wrong”, Shodipe-Dosunmu said.

According to him, the Patriots Roundtable have sworn to the indivisibility of the Nigerian union where the nation is steered by genuine patriots who would promote excellence instead of mediocrity and spur national rectitude regardless of ethnic provenance or sectarian alliance.

“Here and now, we are bold and dare to submit that the Nigerian fragile union can be made stronger , more developmental and merit worthy in the hands of Tinubu -Shettima Ticket. We have arrived at this position with the proven, observable demonstration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership precedents. He is a nation builder.”