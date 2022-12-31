From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Patriots of Bola Tinubu, a group working for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that the APC presidential candidate will transform the country if he emerges as the next President.

The group said Tinubu and his running mate are tested and trusted politicians who have solutions to the crisis confronting the country.

Ondo State Chairman of the group Hon Musa Adeola Taoheed said the group has taken its campaigns to the grassroots in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that Tinubu’s victory is not negotiable in the state.

Speaking during a sensitization tour of the state, Musa said the suitability of Tinubu and Shetima has made it imperative for all patriots to align with the party for sustainable development.

He noted that what Nigerians need now is a leadership that has been tested at several levels and has proven to be forward-looking and has the capacity to drive the nation’s economy and deal with the myriad of challenges.

According to him, both Tinubu and Shettima have proven, through their track records to be problem solvers and talent hunters.

According to him: ‘’Let me state emphatically that Nigerians need a man who is a builder and not a breaker. One of the presidential candidates said recently that he would sell our refineries and infrastructures instead of building more. Another one is not really certain of what he wants to achieve.

‘’We also have another in the person of Bola Tinubu who is precise, concise and understands how the system works based on his antecedents. If you look critically at Tinubu and Shettima, you will discover that they are precise on their actions and brave because they have been tested and their legacies are still speaking till now. Look at the Lagos economy and infrastructure, see how Tinubu has been able to transform the state which is a model today. Same goes to Shettima whose strides in infrastructural development is unprecedented.’’

He called on all young men and women to rally around the duo to get the country on the path of growth.

Musa also assured all Nigerians of a better economy if they cast their votes for Tinubu-Shettima, saying that the road map to greatness as highlighted in the manifesto of the APC presidential candidate has a human face and will impact every concerned area of the economy.