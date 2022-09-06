From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has described claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that its presidential and vice presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, were distancing themselves from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as laughable.

It argued that the fact that Buhari government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it is enough reason to identify with the regime.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party said the opposition party betrayed extreme hypocrisy and folly in condemning Tinubu’s consultative visit to former president Goodluck Jonathan, which it claimed was for national unity.

“Rattled by the recent statesmanly visit of Tinubu to Jonathan, PDP has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party. Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognising the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles,” Morka said.

According to him, PDP’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences and build bridges of national unity and harmony.

The APC spokesperson said it was sad that the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division.

“The PDP’s track record of 16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania, remains indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians.

“Contrary to PDP’s laughable claim that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima are distancing themselves from the President Buhari’s administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously,” he said.

Morka said the APC and its presidential candidate were seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that had been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration.

He said PDP and its co-pedlars of hate and disunity could not stop this noble aspiration.