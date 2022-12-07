By Lukman Olabiyi

Tinubu/Shetima Women Presidential Campaign Team led by the wife of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerian that Bola Tinubu’s administration would be gender sensitive if elected into power.

Tinubu’s wife gave the assurance yesterday while speaking at the

APC South West Women presidential rally held in Lagos.

She was collaborated by the wives of the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Hajia Nana Shettima and Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu respectively.

They all assured Nigerians that the problem of poverty will be addressed and nation’s economy revamped if APC is voted into office in 2023.

The women also gave assurance assured that the party will also curb insecurity among other things if the APC is voted into office in the forthcoming general election.

Senator Tinubu said, “I bring you warm greetings from the First Lady, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari. She sends love to Lagos and wished you well and to the Governor that is making things work in Lagos State.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God bless my husband to become the Governor, I supported him as the first lady.”

Harping on the vexed issue of Muslim, Muslim ticket she added, “As regard Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in future we will have a Christian/Christian ticket. What God has done is marvelous in our land.”

In her address, the wife of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said Nigeria needs somebody of political sagacity as Tinubu to manage the affairs of the nation in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We are delighted to receive you all as we flag off the Tinubu/Shettima Women’s Presidential Campaign in the South-West.

“As we know, our great leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the right foundation for progressive governance. He has been responsive, progressive, and totally committed to the needs of the people, especially women and children.

“As women, there is a strong need for us to use the 2023 elections to vote for APC across all levels for consolidation and continuity of the remarkable work and achievement of the present administration. It is crystal clear that the continuity of the APC government is the sure way to greater progress.

“At this point in time in our democratic experience and history, Nigeria needs the financial expertise, intellectual acumen, progressive capacity, and political sagacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to manage the affairs of our great country.

“Asiwaju has a track record of outstanding performance. He has the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanize them to catapult our Nation to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations. He has done it in Lagos and he will do it in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency is that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnic, religious, and political affiliations, will be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“They are people-friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. The Tinubu-Shettima Presidency will do everything humanly possible to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making.

Also speaking, APC National Women Leader, Dr. Beta Edu said, “Our mission is simple, we want to deliver 40 million votes for Asiwaju. We want to win at every ward.”

While urging them to get ready their PVCs, Edu said Tinubu would empower women and provide jobs for the youths.