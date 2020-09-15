The leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu on Tuesday spoke on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the election scheduled for September 19, saying the incumbent governor does not deserve a single vote in Saturday’s election.

He, therefore, called on Edo State voters to reject Obaseki who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tinubu said this in a sponsored broadcast on TVC on Tuesday.

The former governor of Lagos State said, “He (Obaseki) does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.”

The APC leader said while he was taking part in the democratic struggle in the 1990s, Obaseki was nowhere to be found hence the governor’s inability to appreciate democratic institutions.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime, that today, we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle,” Tinubu stated.

The former governor of Lagos State accused Obaseki of preventing inauguration of 14 of the 24 elected state lawmakers, alleging that he refused to take the advice of the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation to let the 14 members of the House of Assembly be inaugurated.

Tinubu said rather than let them be inaugurated, Obaseki supervised the destruction of the House of Assembly complex all in a bid to prevent them from being sworn-in.

he rejected all entreaties. He rejected the appeal of the National Assembly.

