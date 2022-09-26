From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A support group, Edo Volunteers For Tinubu 2023, has applauded those who made the list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Edo State, saying they are men and women of character, competence and capacity required to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

The group in a statement in Benin City said: “We are proud that such experienced and committed individuals from Edo State were nominated, appointed and have also agreed to serve in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. We are particularly elated because these are experienced people coming to lead us in their respective important roles to deliver our candidate come 2023.”

The statement signed by Mr John Mayaki commended each and everyone who made the list saying, “they are notable Edo politicians and leaders with track record.”

Those who made the list include two former Deputy Governors; Rt Hon Dr Pius Egberanwen Odubu and HE Chief Lucky Imasuen, Deputy House Leader and Member Representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, Hon Peter Akpatason, Hon Professor Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Tony Kabaka Adun, Chief Barrister Bisi Idaomi and Hon Abdul Oroh.

Former Governors who also made the list are His Excellency, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, and His Excellency, Adams Oshiomhole. Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd) and Pastor Felix Nicolas from Edo Central Senatorial District also made the list. Pastor Nicolas was Presidential aspirant during the party primary. He was appointed to serve as Deputy Coordinator Youth with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as National Youth Coordinator.

The former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole would serve as Deputy Director General (operations), while HE Dr Pius Odubu is the Deputy Director, Logistics and Support Services, Chief Lucky Imasuen is the State Coordinator, and Hon. Prince Kassim Afegbua would serve as the Secretary of the Directorate of Public Affairs.

Tony Adun Kabaka emerged as the Deputy Director (South-South) Youth Mobilisation while Hon Abdul Oroh would serve as Secretary, Directorate of Finance, South-South and Chief Barrister Bisi Idaomi, Secretary, Directorate of Trade and Economic, South.

“Senator Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidency is exactly what we need after two terms of President Muhammadu Bihari’s tenure – a president that is committed to his party and one that can actually unite our country around a common purpose.

“We need to elect a committed democrat in the person of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who will not only attract votes from democrats and progressives across the country but also patriotic and independent minded people cutting across all the demographics and geopolical zones to win the election.

“One thing is certain with Bola Tinubu presidency; he will build a coalition that can actually govern.

“The APC presidential candidate has proved that he can inspire Nigerians, call them to action and unite them for one common purpose. This is why the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy gives me hope and why I am supporting him.

“We think what Nigerians are looking for is a candidate who will lead by principle and conviction and who can bring the country together to forge consensus around our unity and progress.

“Nigerians are tired of politicians who cannot be trusted even among themselves such as the gridlock we see in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the polarisation that has kept them divided – these are not the characters we need at the moment to lead us as a Nation.

“The PDP has shown to Nigerians that they do not possess what it takes for the country to make any progress especially on the challenges we face. We must therefore understand that we need to elect a President who will bring about change we can believe in.

“Therefore, Tinubu’s ability to unite the country makes him the strongest candidate among the lots and we are confident that those who have been appointed in Edo State to serve in the campaign council would use their political muscle to help him win the elections in the state and hopefully across the country,” the statement added.