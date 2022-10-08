All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a message of sympathy to the governments and people of Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo States over the recent flooding that wreaked havoc in parts of the states, most especially Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Tinubu who returned to Nigeria on Thursday evening after a short trip abroad, said he had followed the news of the recent flooding in some states while he was away and was particularly touched by the hardship the flood had caused in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states.

A statement issued by Tinubu Media Office noted that the APC presidential candidate, while sympathising with Governors Yahaya Bello, Godwin Obaseki and Abdullahi Sule, urged them to be strong in the face of this challenge.

He urged them to provide succour to the victims who are still in distress.

Tinubu also called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency to act fast to support the victims with immediate relief materials while the states collaborate with the Federal Government in finding long lasting solutions to the problem of perennial flooding.

“The images of this flood in Lokoja and its environment call for fast and coordinated response to bring immediate relief to our people while government work on lasting solutions to this problem.

“I call on the Federal Government to work with the affected states so that our people who have been displaced from their homes can return to normal life as soon as possible.

“While I pray that God comforts all victims who are hard pressed for their losses, I stand in solidarity with Governors Yahaya Bello, Godwin Obaseki and Abdullahi Sule as they provide the leadership and necessary encouragement to our people in their respective states,” Tinubu noted.