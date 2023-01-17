The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has urged the party election planning monitoring teams for the forthcoming general elections to protect its votes.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s Media Officer in Abuja.

Tinubu made the call when he met with the teams during a Train-the-Trainer session.

He appreciated the efforts of mambers who agreed to work for the party’s success in all the elections.

”The party’s success rests on your commitment to the assignment given to you.

“The work you are doing is essential to our victory, we cannot win without your contributions. Victory rests on you all as much as it rests on our party’s candidates themselves.

“And when I say this, I include myself in that statement, this is how important I see your work,” Tinubu said.

He urged the election monitors to be vigilant and do their best to ensure that the party’s votes across the country were secured to bring victory for all its candidates contesting in various elections.

“I know there will be challenges and our opponents will lay traps in hopes that you fail, you must stand firm and remain vigilant.

“Tens of millions of people believe in our great party, they have put their trust in us, and will cast their ballots for us in each and every election at the national and state levels.

“We must ensure the trust of the people is not betrayed by ensuring that every vote in our favour counts, is counted and recorded. We must protect every vote,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the party had 28 governorship candidates, 109 senatorial candidates, 360 house of representatives’ candidates and 988 state assembly candidates.

He added that all the candidates including himself as the party’s presidential candidate had put their trust in teams.

Tinubu said the party’s leadership was relying on the teams to make sure that those who opposed it and its candidates and its progressive ways does not skew the election.

He charged them to match the diligence and hard work of the party’s candidates as the elections draws close to ensure that the party’s hard and long campaigning was not in vain.

“We must firmly continue the work so bravely started, we must protect the people and their collective prosperity from venality of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties like it.

“Thus, you stand as the frontline guardians of democracy and good governance as well as of our party.

“You are all crucial to this election and the work you do will determine the path our nation takes.

“I seek to govern our dear country because I am well prepared to lead the nation to its best destiny,” Tinubu said, adding that he had the track record.

He further added that he had good and excellent policies and plans better than those of his opponents and the tenacity to see them through.

He said he was determined to renew the hope of Nigerians, adding that the first step must be that the will of the people prevailed.

“So please, I urge you, be vigilant in your upcoming roles and responsibilities so that the people’s sovereign will might prevail, be alert and maintain a keen eye for detail.

“Protect our votes, do not leave your duty posts: whether that be the polling units or the collation centre, be present, be on guard and beware of all unscrupulous elements,” Tinubu stressed (NAN)