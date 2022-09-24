From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mocked his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, over the possibility of the 2023 ticket slipping out of his hands.

Tinubu hinged his conclusion that Atiku has lost out of the presidential ticket on the crisis rocking the opposition party.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, the former Lagos State governor, said that PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition with a predictable result.

“Once again, another bid for the presidency of our country by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is slipping away. This is unraveling before our very eyes even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle for electioneering campaign.

“His party, the PDP is in disarray. The signs are just too ominous for the Waziri what with the report by the Economic Intelligence Unit predicting another trashing for him in the forthcoming polls.

“After violating his party’s code for power rotation between the north and south and grabbing the PDP ticket without a modicum of sensibilities about our national ethos, Atiku is now faced with the karma of his inordinate ambition,” Tinubu quipped in the statement.

Taunting further, the APC presidential candidate wrote; “The PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition, the result of which is predictable. The ongoing fratricidal war where a faction of the party led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is engaging Atiku in a fight to finish has undermined any momentum the PDP candidate had hoped to build.

“With further loss of confidence in PDP by its own members who can not find any redeeming feature in the fast disappearing party, it is crystal clear that Atiku’s latest bid for the Nigeria’s top job has hit the rocks.