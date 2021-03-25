Senator Bola Tinubu will chair the 11th Annual Lecture in honour of late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, organised by Arewa House.

Shaibu Aliyu, Director of Arewa House, research facility under Ahmadu Bello University, said that the lecture would hold on Saturday, March 27 in Kaduna.

Aliyu at a press briefing in Kaduna yesterday gave the theme of the lecture as “Governance and youth inclusion in Nigeria’s development, post COVID-19 Era.”

He said Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau will serve as guest speaker.

He said the governor is expected to share his experience of governing Plateau and managing its conflicts.

Aliyu said the annual lecture remains a platform to discuss social and economic issues affecting the country.

“One of the major objectives of Arewa House is to promote national harmony and national unity, the lecture will serve as an avenue to reflect and discuss on the history and cultures of the the country,” he said.

According to him, COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed while issues around cost of governance would also be discussed.

He said former governors that established Arewa House will be honoured at the event. They include Abba Kyari, Musa Usman, Usman Faruk, JD Gomwak, and Audu Bako.