Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said in order for the day-to-day running of the country not to suffer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the co-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 election, would lead the campaigns which moves to Bauchi, on Thursday.

President Buhari made the announcement shortly before inaugurating the Presidential campaign team that would work for his re election bid in the 2019 election.

He insisted that the campaigns would be issue based and anchored on the achievements of the last four years.

He urged the campaign council members to resist the temptation of being provoked and remained focused on the campaigns and let us ask for the difference between 2015 and today on fight against corruption, economy and security.

The event held at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

Those in attendance included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, APC governors, Ministers and other top government officials.

Details later…