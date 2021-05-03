By Lukman Olabiyi

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told those clamouring for secession to retrace their steps because nothing positive would come out of it.

He said secession as clamoured for by Oduduwa Republic was not the solution to Nigeria’s challenges, considering the experience of countries like Sudan and Iraq.

Tinubu stated this in his goodwill message at the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture held at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

Tinubu also praised Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat for their achievements in the state.

He said the state had witnessed massive developments since Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.

Sanwo-Olu in his address, promised to fulfil his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.He said the state government would soon install 2,000 cameras across the state for security surveillance.