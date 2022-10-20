From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will tomorrow, in Abuja, unveil an 80 page document tagged Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.

He will, according to the document, prioritise national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education, when elected as President Buhari’s successor next year, February.

The statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), disclosed that Tinubu promises also continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programs of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance.

“Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns. People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the APC, was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure,” he promised.

The APC presidential candidate, having listened to the yearnings of the people, he is emboldened to change their stories for good the same way he did in Lagos State as governor for eight years while putting together the best team.

“When I was governor of Lagos, my team and I developed institutions and policies that changed the face of the state. It became a safe place for its residents and an engine of prosperity for all those willing to work in pursuit of their economic dreams. What my team and I achieved in Lagos, together we all can achieve for Nigeria. Our objective is to foster a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to treat each citizen with equal respect and due regard.”

Tinubu notes that total transformation of Nigeria can be achieved, building on the foundation laid by the present APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On security which he affirms to be the “bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society”, Tinubu says his administration will make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

“The current government has made important inroads. When it came into office, the Buhari government met situation in which terrorists had planted their flags and claimed Nigerian territory as their own. The Buhari government eliminated these incursions against our national sovereignty, bringing peace to many areas.

Thousands of formerly displaced people have returned home to rebuild their lives.

While recalling meeting a tough security problem when he assumed office as Governor of Lagos State in 1999, Tinubu reveals the herculean task he surmounted.

“When I entered office as governor of Lagos, the state was crime-ridden. Safety was uncertain. The population was fearful. With bold, no-nonsense crime prevention reform and creative institution building, we won back our state. It became a safe and secure place to live and to do business. I shall bring the same determined, problem-solving spirit to solving insecurity at the national level.

“Our administration will be committed to permanently securing the safety, freedom and prosperity of all Nigerians.”

To achieve this, Tinubu promises in his Action Plan, to further equip the armed forces with more modern hardware and needed technological support. He also says police will be reformed to fully take responsibility for internal security.

“Police reform will be focused on positioning the institution to better deliver on its primary duties of community policing and maintaining law and order through crime fighting and prevention.

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties. VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus.”

On the nation’s economy, the APC Presidential Candidate assures Nigerians that his administration will focus on massive and unprecedented 4th industrial revolution, helping the youth to be transformed from job seekers to job providers.

President Buhari will lead Governors, National Working Committee members and other leaders of the APC to the inauguration of the PCC today at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.