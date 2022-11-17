From Fred Itua, Abuja

Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, yesterday, was joined by the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other governors, to commission a newly-constructed state governor’s lodge at Asokoro District in Abuja.

The occasion also had in attendance House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamilla; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganmduje; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and former Jigawa State governor, Saminu Turaki.

Speaking during the launch of the four-storey edifice, Umahi said his state remains loyal to the APC and will work to deliver it to the party in the 2023 presidential election.

“I want to thank the incoming president for making out time to come here. We were in a meeting with him till 2 am this morning, we had a rally in Jos and for him to be here with these governors is really an honour to Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State is only Obi-Dient to APC. On the 22nd we will do a rally that is never witnessed in the entire South East in Ebonyi State. And any party that comes to Ebonyi and is able to get ten per cent of the population, we will allocate some votes to you. Because none of you can do that. “We welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State to the mother of all rallies. You will see what an engineer can do when you come. We are not hiding to say you are our candidate, we are not hiding to say you will take care of the South East people. We are not hiding to say all our votes will be for the APC. There is no mistake about that.

“Coordinator of the South East is here, Hope Uzodimma, the people of South East we have spoken to and I am the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, so I speak on their behalf, we know where it will be better for us in 2023 and that is APC.”

Tinubu said the Ebonyi governor has changed the state tremendously and leaving it better than he met it. “This is our joy of seeing a man changing the place he met better than he met it when he first came. Today is historical and may this building reflect the progress of our people, the Ebonyi people and the prosperity of this country. As a politician, I am of the APC stock and the APC will be very progressive and will continue to carry you along with our progress,” Tinubu said.

Gbajabiamilla commended Umahi, saying he has done an amazing job, especially as it was done through direct labour.

Governor Ganduje said the edifice speaks the mind of Governor Umahi and his strides at infrastructure development and urged him to continue with the good work. Ebonyi Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, said the construction of the edifice started in 2020 and was completed this year, adding that it was another feather to the mantra of development celebrated across the length and breadth of the state.

“It has four floors with different world-class facilities from the ground floor to the 4th floor, including swimming pool and relaxation area, gym house, different sections of lounge, cinema house, sauna and changeover rooms, internet facilities, CCTV footage, 24 hours power supply and other state-of-the-art facilities,” Orji said.