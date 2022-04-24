From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday hosted presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa.

Dignitaries, including some presidential aspirants, were sighted entering the State House Conference Center (Old Banquet Hall) for Iftar dinner.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The First Lady had invited all presidential aspirants, across all political parties, to the Ramadan Iftar.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

As at the time the event took off, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Bola Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi were among the presidential aspirants attending the event.

Also, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich were also in attendance.