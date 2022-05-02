All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, charged Nigerians to work in harmony to produce a better country for themselves and future generations.

This is coming on the backdrop of International Workers’ Day, celebrated by workers globally.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, urged Nigerians to dedicate themselves to a hopeful future.

The APC presidential hopeful enjoined everyone to do what was necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer.

He said: “Labour is the backbone of a nation. Our nation’s labourers are the daily unsung heroes of society.

“The work they performed helps define our nation. The goods and services their efforts provide are the basis of our collective well-being.

“It is a day for us to fully celebrate the Nigerian worker. You face many obstacles, but you persevere and thrive even in the most difficult situations and hard times.”