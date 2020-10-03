Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday urged Nigerian youths to brace up to emerging socioeconomic challenges by committing themselves to different technical, vocational and skill acquisition programmes. The programmes, he noted, are designed to make them self-employed, self-independent and self-reliant.

He said the time has come for government at various levels to narrow down focus on the informal sector by premising their policies and programmes on things that would reduce drastically, the mad rush for white cola jobs among the unemployed population.

Tinubu spoke at the official launch of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, through Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun. The centre, built by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria, was established to provide technical and vocational skills for the teeming populace. The APC national leader said that the state of the nation’s economy has made it imperative for the citizens to think out of the box and brace up for entrepreneurship programmes.