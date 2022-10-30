By Chinelo Obogo

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, visited the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital to present his manifesto.

He was received at the airport by the state deputy governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin and other leaders of the party in and outside the state.

The former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande, former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro and other party leaders accompanied him and he was received at Fasoranti ljapo country home by the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Fasoranti prayed for him and wished him well and at the end of the visit, the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, said the meeting of Afenifere leaders was fully briefed about Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

He said: “Having taken cognisance of his antecedents as Lagos State Governor and his demonstrated ability in building physical and human capital, the Yoruba leaders at today’s meeting are in no doubt that Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria offers the best oppourtunity to produce a government of that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability.

“We were also assured us of his commitment to the promotion of true federalism that will give states more control over their affairs. Afenifere wishes him success in the pursuit of his vision.