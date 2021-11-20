From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former Governor of Lagos State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was at the Aso Villa, Abuja Home of former Governor of Abia State and current Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday

Tinubu arrived at Kalu’s residence at 4:25 pm.

Both men hugged each other, exchanged cordial pleasantries and proceeded for an indoor meeting.

Shortly before they engaged in the meeting; Kalu expressed his gratitude to God for his speedy recovery, Tinubu having returned to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London where he had undergone knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting is not yet known to newsmen but it might not be unconnected with political and economic reasons.

The visit comes amid talks that both men are being strongly positioned for the 2023 presidential election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both men were former governors of their respective states within the same tenure. While Tinubu was a former senator, Orji Uzor Kalu is the current senator representing Abia North in the 9th Senate.

