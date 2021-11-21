Former governor of Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the former governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday at the Aso-Villa, Abuja home of the latter held a closed-door meeting.

Tinubu arrived at Kalu’s residence at exactly 4:25 p.m and the two men hugged themselves, exchanged cordial pleasantries before proceeding for the indoor meeting.

It was gathered that shortly before they entered into the meeting, Kalu had expressed gratitude to God for Tinubu’s speedy recovery. Tinubu had returned to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London, where he underwent a knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting was not known, but it might not be unconnected with political and economic situations in the country.

The visit comes amidst talks that both men are being strongly positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both of them were former governors of their respective states, Lagos and Abia, under the same period. While Tinubu was a former Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu is the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.

Shortly after the visit, Tinubu in a brief interview with Sunday Sun said that both of them held discussions centred on national issues, adding that the interest and stability of the nation are above everyone’s personal interest.

