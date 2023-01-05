From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has assured that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will run a government that encourages industrialisation and socio-economic development if elected in the upcoming general election.

According to the governor, Tinubu and his running mate Mr Kashim Shettima bear the hallmarks of true, progressive, and pan-Nigerian leaders with the wherewithal to build on the positives of the Buhari administration. He described the duo as thoroughbred leaders and cosmopolitan politicians with a penchant for sustainable development and enduring legacy.

The governor stated this during his reelection campaign rally at Funakaye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where he called residents in the area to stand firm in support of APC candidates at all levels ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He assured that APC at both the national and sub-national levels remains unwavering in its commitment to building a virile Nigerian society for the social and economic benefit of all.

Governor Yahaya revealed that his administration has in the last three and half years, delivered substantially on its campaign promises which led to the construction of road networks across the state, the renovation and remodelling of hospitals and primary health care centres as well as repositioning of the education sector for effective service delivery.

He explained that the APC government under his watch in Gombe State has utilised the available resources to expand infrastructural development and advance sustainable economic growth via reforms and the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The Governor assured residents in Funakaye and other parts of the state that if reelected his administration will consolidate on the modest gains so far achieved under his stewardship.