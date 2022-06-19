From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he demonstrated that he truly belongs to everybody and not to nobody as he had declared in his 2015 inaugural speech after being sworn-in as Nigeria’s President, in stating his commitment to serve the people without external influence.

In his speech, President Buhari had said: “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.”

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Tinubu in a letter he personally signed, described Buhari as a “true leader, brother and friend” who demonstrated a “sense of purpose, composure, and maturity” in the weeks leading to the Special Convention of the Party.

