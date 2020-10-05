Lukman Olabiyi

A group, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has refuted reports linking National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the opening of a presidential campaign office in Abuja preparatory for 2023 election.

TSG, in a statement by James Faleke, member, House of Reps and acolyte of the former Lagos governor, described the report as false and serious distraction to the nation.

The group in a reaction to the online media reports titled: “Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters in Abuja Ahead 2023” read: “It is important to place on record that the said office is not the presidential campaign office of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has not indicated that he want to run but it is purely an initiative of like minds and lovers of Tinubu who have come together under the umbrella of “Tinubu Support Group”(TSG) to promote a man that has done so much for Nigerians and Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is not only James Faleke but many Tinubu’s men, women and youths accross the nation that are part of this project and by the grace of God when the time is ripe for party nominations we will join hand in prayers for his emergence as the presidential candidate of our party.

“Finally, we call upon all Nigerians to continue to support President Mohammadu Buhari on the reform agenda that will eventually lead us to achieving Nigeria of our dream.”