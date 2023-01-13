Member of House of Representatives, Shamsudden Danbazau, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would beat other candidates to win the February 25 presidential election, going by all indications.

The son of former Chief of Army Staff, Abdululrahman Danbazau, told National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, that the former Lagos State governor has the magic needed to turn around the country.

“Tinubu has the experience to take the country out of the current doldrum. He is the man that has the experience to take care of all these issues affecting Nigerians; he will put the country together and douse tension.”

He said the APC had already won the election going by recent developments in the country. Danbazau said the APC had been tested and found to have made significant progress in running the country.

“Tinubu is a successful chief executive officer, he has not failed in any of his endeavour. By voting for him, we are hiring him and by February, we will all vote for him and he will win the election,” he said. On security challenges facing the country, Danbazau said Nigeria had made progress, adding that with the deployment of drones, the security situation had improved significantly.

“We need to have more geo-special mapping of the country, where we can send drones to attack terrorists in every corner of the country.

“From 2014 to 2018, I refused to go for Friday prayers for fear of bomb attacks. I had to remain in the house or pray in the barracks, but since 2016, I have been attending congregational prayers in public places.

“I was at the Banex Plaza, Abuja, when a bomb went off just before the coming of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014. Now, we don’t have such incidents.

The security challenge has been addressed and you can see what the president is doing by investing in heavily, acquiring drones, doing researches and sending our military officers to other countries to learn about tackling security challenges,” he said.