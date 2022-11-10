From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will storm Lafia, Nasarawa State today for a town hall meeting with the mining community and other stakeholders in continuation of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the economy.

The visit, according to Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, is necessitated by the fact that Nasarawa is a major mining hub for many solid minerals in Nigeria.

“The state has deposits of Gold, Barite, Coal, Clay, Lead-Zinc, Sault, Gemstone, Silica Sand, Iron Ore, Granite, Tantalite, Marble, Mica, Cassiterite, Limestone and Aquamarine,” the statement read.

“At the meeting with the mining community, Tinubu will unfold his plan to make mining a major plank of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda as laid out in his policy document tagged ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.”

Since the launch of the Action Plan by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October, Tinubu has been pitching his proposals to various stakeholders in the country. He started his direct engagement with the Business Community in Lagos where business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Herbert Wigwe and other top Chief Executives were in attendance.

Tinubu on Monday met with farmers and agro-commodity traders in Minna where he shared his action plan for the transformation of agriculture.