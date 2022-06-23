An APC House of Representativescandidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Sani Yakubu, said the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate is a recipe for unity of Nigeria.

”His emergence is a remarkable achievement to APC and Nigeria at large, for the sake of unity, equity and fairness,” Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakubu, a three-term member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, emerged as the candidate for Gudu and Tangaza Federal Constituency.

He said, ”if elected, Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians; he is an achiever par excellence.

”He transformed Lagos State when he diligently governed the state and he performed excellently well as a Senator.

”I am therefore optimistic that he will replicate same as President of Nigeria and he will sustain the laudable and tangible achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He also urged party members and other critical stakeholders in the country to work towards for Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu promised to accord priority to education, healthcare, rural water supply, poverty eradication, youths and women empowerment, among others.

” I felt very good and honoured when I emerged as the candidate. So, I intend to continue the good work I started at the State Assembly.

”I can tell you, by the special grace of God, I will clinch 70 and 90 per cent of the votes in Gudu and Tangaza local governments.”

On the ongoing continuous voter registration, Yakubu expressed the fear that most of his constituents might be disenfranchised.

”We seriously need the authorities to intervene, because majority of the people cannot afford to come to Gudu town, the local government headquarters to get registered.

”This is because of the high cost of transportation as the exercise is only being conducted as it is the only centre in Gudu Local Government Area,” he said.

On the recurring security challenges in the area like kidnapping,

banditry and cattle rustling, Yakubu called for the engagement of vigilante groups.

“They should be fully trained, equiped and adequately remunerated to complement the efforts of the security agencies in tackling the menace.” (NAN)