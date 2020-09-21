The legal Trustee of the Estate of late, Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to order the immediate release of Taiwo Oyewunmi, who is currently detained at Man Centre Police Division, WEMABOD Estate, Ikeja, Lagos over a land dispute.

Oyewunmi is the attorney for the Estate of late, Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu.

Addressing a press conference, lawyer to the Trustee, Mr. Kayode Bankole, described Oyewunmi’s arrest as illegal and an abuse of his fundamental human rights. He stated that Chief Magistrate Patrick Nwaka, had rejected police remand application on the ground that the subject matter that led to the arrest of the 45 year-old Taiwo Oyewunmi, was a civil case.

According to him, Oyewunmi was arrested along with his fourteen years old son. He stated that they were arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos, but, Chief Magistrate, Patrick Nwaka refused the application filed by the Police to remand Oyewunmi in custody. Refusing the application, the Magistrate maintained that the court will not allow itself to be used as an instrument of victimization.

He argued that, Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016, forbids the use of Law enforcement agents in respect of any landed property except as provided for under the Sheriff and Civil Process Act or any other Law.

“Besides, the Police had in its legal advice issued on November 20, 2019 and signed by DCP Augustine Sanomi, of the Legal and prosecution section at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, advised that Police officers deployed on the land in dispute at the instance of either of the parties without appropriate court order or due process of the law as provided by the Sheriff and Civil Process Act or other extant law should be withdrawn to avert legal action against the Police”, he added.