From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will fix and move Nigeria forward if elected.

Speaking during APC campaign rally at Ogoja at the weekend, Ayade, who is also the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, said Tinubu has the capacity and was invited by Nigerians to do all he could to see to the growth of the country.

He said: “The APC presidential candidate can fix Nigeria because he comes with experience and he is an experiential architect with eyes-on and hands-on. Tinubu would make the infrastructural and economic development of Cross River a priority if elected.

“It is the turn of southern Nigeria to produce a president. Nigeria must remain one and the indivisibility of Nigeria is based on the principle of justice. It is also based on that sense of justice that I ask you to vote distinguished senator (Prince Otu) as the next governor of Cross River State because it is the turn of Southern Cross River to produce governor.”

Explaining that Tinubu’s presidency would be of immense benefit to Cross Riverians, Ayade said: “Let’s support Tinubu to become president so that the Bakassi Deep Seaport can be constructed.”