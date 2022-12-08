From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, were disillusioned and abandoning his campaign.

The campaign organisation, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC presidential campaign is collapsing following allegations against Tinubu.

It admonished the APC presidential campaign to know that Nigerians, who had been at the receiving end of the incompetence, insensitivity and abysmal failure of the party where determined to change the change, recover their nation and restore its prosperity.

The Atiku campaign added that Nigerians have become disconnected with the Tinubu/Shettima ticket given the exposure of smelly past and constant display of vacuity, incoherence and lack of vision by the APC presidential candidate.

“The disenchantment which has continued to grow with the many unpresidential gaffes of Tinubu, however, came to its height after his embarrassing outing at the Chatham House on Monday where he exhibited a pathetic vacuity and lack of capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria by directing questions put to him on economy, security, youth development and even about his personal life to others to provide answers.

“Patriotic Nigerians in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign are no longer at home with Asiwaju Tinubu’’s inability to give a concise explanation to many scandals around him; including the reported connection with narcotics syndicate for which he was made to forfeit a whopping $460,000 through the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States.

“The Tinubu/Shettimah message has since become disjointed, disconnected and uncoordinated as its helmsmen are currently losing their voices.

“It is pathetic that the Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign has no record of performance to present to Nigerians given the disastrous seven and a half years of the APC in office.

It is more ludicrous that the Tinubu/Shettima’s shameful attempt to appropriate the achievements of other Lagos State governors are being poohpoohed by Nigerians. No individual can claim to have built Lagos!

“Moreover, the central theme of ‘Renewed Hope’ has failed to gain traction among Nigerians including APC members as it is a direct irony of the reality of Asiwaju’s lack of vision and solution to the problems brought to our nation by his APC. Such APC members are quietly leaving in droves and connecting with like minds in the PDP in the mission of the PDP and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”