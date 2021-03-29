From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

In a statement issued by the PGF Chairman, for and on behalf of Progressive Governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors commended Tinubu’s untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The governors also acknowledged the contributions of the APC National Leader to the emergence and growth of the ruling party, noting that he contributed in the politics of Nigeria passing through fundamental changes.

“The PGF joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the APC. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We acknowledge your contributions to the emergence and growth of our party, APC. “Emerging from opposition to a governing party through hard and very difficult negotiations, which has bestowed upon us the responsibility of managing the affairs our dear country is a historic achievement that past political leaders of Nigeria were unable to achieve.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of our party, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes.

We rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and will always continue to look up to you for inspiring guidance.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom,” the statement read.