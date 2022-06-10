From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State , Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has described the visit of the presidential flag bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Yahaya as a “great move to build an unbeatable momentum ahead of the 2023 Presidential Poll”.

Fanwo hailed Asiwaju Tinubu for his efforts at rallying all the “progressive forces” together in order to build a “formidable force” that will ensure APC retains power beyond 2023.

“Our Presidential flag bearer has shown he is the master of the game by visiting all the key leaders of the party, especially the presidential aspirants to make them see reasons why they need to work together to deliver victory for the party.

“No single individual is capable of winning a presidential poll in Nigeria without the support of the party leaders and followers. Therefore, the move by Asiwaju Tinubu will instill confidence in all the stakeholders and party members to rally behind him ahead of the poll.

“Governor Yahaya Bello remains a committed party man who will continue to give his best to the party. He has demonstrated that by helping the party deliver many victories in the past and 2023 will not be a difference.

“He followed his conviction and our conviction by contesting for the ticket of the party. It is not a war against anyone and he has since congratulated the winner. It is time to work for the party and he will surely give his all for the party he has helped nurture into greatness over the years.

“His courage and strength will be needed by the All Progressives Congress to mobilize the youth, women and people with special abilities across the country. He remains the star boy of the APC”.

Fanwo called on other leaders of the party to ensure thorough reconciliation among all party members to ensure the “locusts of yesteryears” have no place again in Nigeria’s political landscape.

