From Paul Orude Bauchi

Various youth groups in Bauchi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC Youths Stakeholders Forum has thrown their weight behind the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as the best choice for Vice Presidential candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The groups resolved after studying the current situation in the country that Zulum is the candidate that is widely acceptable by the electorate and this will make it easy for the party to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bauchi the leader of the APC youth stakeholders forum Malam Shamsuddeen Waziri spoke on behalf of all the groups on Monday.

Waziri explained that the unprecedented achievements of Governor Zulum, and exemplary leadership over the last three years, made him won the hearts of Nigerians, whch can in turn, make him sellable to the electorates.

According to Shamsuddeen, the pair of Tinubu as President and Zulum as Vice President would no doubt add value to the party’s electoral fortunes and boast it’s chances at the Feb, 2023, general elections.

He further said looking at the strong support given to the party’s Presidential candidate in last primary election by the zone, the Northeast stands a favoured geopolitical zone for the vice presidential slot, hence the need for all stakeholders and Nigerians to support this move.

“We the APC youth leaders in Bauchi, therefore, appealed to the national chairman of our great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the party’s presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as well as other Party stakeholders to consider our clarion call not only to zone the Vice Presidential candidacy to Northeast but also the nomination of Professor Zulum as the Vice presidential candidate.” The group added.

Waziri believes that with the appointment of a person with calibre of Prof. Zulum, the tendency of APC to win the Presidential election comes 2023, is 95 percentage assured, thereby urging party loyalists to stand firm on this decision.