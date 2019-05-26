The start times for all 92 games at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China are now available.

Angola and Serbia will play the first game of the tournament on Saturday, August 31. The Group D contest tips off at 3:30pm local time (09:30 GMT) in Foshan’s International Cultural Sports and Cultural Arena.

The 32-team event culminates on Sunday, September 15, with the Final getting underway at 8:00pm (2:00pm GMT) in Beijing’s Wukesong Sports Arena.

The game times of the second Round will be announced at the end of the first Round, while the game times of the Semi-Finals will be announced after the Quarter-Finals.