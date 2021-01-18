TIPP OIL, the leading German premium lubricants producer, has restated its commitment and determination to fully launch into the Nigerian market this year despite the challenges of 2020. The global player in the lubricants market has also reassured that its rebottle deposit scheme, which comes with its quality lubricants, will surely change the game in the Nigerian lube market.

Maintaining the company’s resolve to introduce its plastic container deposit and buy-back scheme, which is the world’s first in the lubricants industry, to Nigeria as promised, Managing Director, TIPP OIL, Sebastian Maier, said his company’s award-winning and proudly ‘Made in Germany’ quality products are well suited for Nigeria following the great interest the premium products have attracted in the country.

According Maier, “TIPP OIL is very determined to formally launch into the Nigerian market this year. Though there were some challenges in 2020, we are determined to press ahead with our plans to launch out big into the Nigerian lubricants market because we are very confident of our products as they are also doing well in other African countries.”

He confirmed that more customers and partners are embracing the company’s plastic rebottle system, whereby TIPP OIL buys back the plastic containers for a fee after use for cleaning and recycling back into the system.

He maintained that the recycling system which has been in operations for about three years now has led to a 20 per cent increase in sales for distributors and partners of TIPP OIL across the world.

Also confirming the resolve of the German lubricants manufacturer to make good its promise to launch out big in Nigeria this year, Managing Editor, Auto Report Africa, Olaolu Olusina, who is the agent for TIPP OIL in Nigeria, said the plan is still in place as the company is really interested in playing actively in the Nigerian lubricants market and would go through the country’s legal and regulatory processes in achieving this aim.

Already circulating in Angola, Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Namibia and a few other African markets, TIPP OIL products range includes car engine oil, gear and hydraulic oil, agricultural machinery oil, marine oil and many others.

The leading German manufacturer of premium lubricants won the 2020 Germany Business Award from EU Business News last year .

The award was given for the high quality of products from TIPP OIL and its plastic bottle recycling system which is the first in the industry for the protection of the environment.

TIPP OIL had earlier won the International Best Quality Award 2019 from ‘ProvenExpert’ rating system for customer satisfaction.

Based in Bergkamen, Germany, TIPP OIL is a global player and manufactures premium motor engine oils for cars and trucks as well as universal oils for agriculture, construction machinery and gear oil.

The company’s plastic rebottle system has been acclaimed as an industry first, globally, as it is an innovative method of storage for plastic bottles, while at the same time protecting the environment.