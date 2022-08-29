From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tipper branch, Ayaba Umueze, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia state has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 9, Umuahia over alleged illegal activities of some of their members led by one John Nwaulu.

The leader of the opposing group, Nwaulu denied the allegation, saying they only collect N1000 from members with which they buy rice for them during Christmas.

In the petition written by counsel to the union, Emeh Abengowe on behalf of the leadership of the union as represented by Sunny Onyebuchi, Morphy Nwatulaegwu and Chimaobi Wisdom, the union alleged that some people in the area constituted themselves into illegal task force members of the union and have allegedly been extorting money from their bonafide members.

The petitioners stated that the said illegal task force members have been collecting levies under compulsion with forged receipts, from members of the union.

“These group of people that have constituted themselves into a thorn in the flesh of our genuine members, have under compulsion, been collecting levies with forged receipts from us.

“The said anti-union activities and the illegal and forceful collection of levies from our members from these group of people, have been reported to the police in Aba, with nothing tangible done”.

According to the petitioners, as an unrecognized body, the group had no authority to collect levies on behalf of NURTW.

They therefore called on the AIG Zone 9 to use his good offices to investigate the activities of the group and stop them from molesting and harassing their members, to avoid the break down of law and order in the area.

“We are law abiding members of the NURTW and that’s why we are calling on the AIG, Zone 9, Umuahia to use his good offices to investigate the activities of the group and stop them from the continuous molesting and harassing of our members, to avoid the break down of law and order”.

However, Nwaulu said his group did nothing wrong as they only collect N1000 from each tipper driver daily, with which they use to buy rice for them during Christmas.

He disclosed that any other money that is accrued to government are normally paid online and they do not have access to it.