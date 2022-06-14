From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Association Tipper Drivers in Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas has kicked against payment of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the state government through ATM.

President of the association in the area Mr Arinze Ulasi disclosed this Tuesday at the site where his members operate in Nnewi North.

Mr Ulasi said his members were not comfortable with a situation where they were always delayed on the roads to use their ATM to pay for IGR to revenue collectors on their routes.

He explained that the tipper drivers preferred cash payment at any point government revenue agents wanted them to pay.

Mr Ulasi noted that his members were not resisting compliance to the payment but were only complaining about the method of payment which he said did not favour the drivers.

He said they would continue to contribute their own quota to government revenue generation so long as part of the money was used to reconstruct roads for them to be motorable.

Mr Ulasi drew the attention of the state government to the road that linked Ekwusigo and Ogbaru Local Government Areas which he said had almost disconnected the two Council Areas against the smooth operations of his members.

He appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to reconstruct the road to lessen the suffering of the drivers.

On the accusation that tipper drivers are reckless on the wheels, the President said one of the permanent solutions was to have motorable roads.

He also explained that his association had already come up with a speed limit policy whereby his members were strictly instructed not to exceed between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour or face sanction.

He noted that the drivers had been introduced to a new brake system which he described as vacom, an advanced brake system with the ability to stop the vehicle automatically when speed-related faults were dictated.

