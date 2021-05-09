From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tipper drivers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday blocked major roads in the town to protest the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as okada riders.

The tipper drivers attacked the motorcyclists on the road. One of the roads blocked by the protesting drivers was High Court road. They also prevented the okada operators from operating in the area.

The tipper drivers said they were angered by the manner in which their truck was burnt last Friday.

An okada rider was said to have rammed unto a stationary truck and died, prompting his colleagues to burn the truck. Many of the roads blocked were deserted by residents who scampered for safety.