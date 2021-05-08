From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tipper drivers in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday blocked major roads in the town to protest the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada riders.

The tipper drivers took laws into their hands by attacking motorcyclists on the road.

Some of the roads blocked include the High Court road, while okada operators were prevented from doing their business.

The tipper drivers said they were angered by the manner at which their truck was burnt last Friday.

An Okada rider was said to have rammed into the stationary truck which led to the death of the rider, a situation which eventually promoted the okada riders to burn down the truck.

Many of the roads blocked were deserted by residents as they scampered for safety.