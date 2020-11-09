David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Tipper drivers in Anambra State have threatened another protest in the state over government’s alleged refusal to obey court judgement, which declared collection of fees on latrite, stone and sand illegal.

The drivers, under the umbrella of Anambra/Imo Tipper Drivers Association, had repeatedly blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, decrying extortion, harassment and imposition of leadership by suspected officials of government.

National President of the body, Comrade Emmanuel Ezeokafor, had in a recent protest, accused government of setting up kangaroo leadership structure made up of politicians to pave way for continued perpetuation of corruption in the system.