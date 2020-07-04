A hit-and-run tipper on Saturday crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death in Ilorin, leaving the passenger seriously injured.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the incident occurred at Egbejila junction of the Airport road in Ilorin.

An eyewitness told NAN that the tipper rammed into the waiting motorcycle, who could not manoeuvred its way because some commercial tricycles had obstructed the way.

He said that commercial tricycle drivers were fond of parking illegally at the junction, waiting for passengers to pick.

This, he said had led to a similar auto crash in the past but with no change of attitude among the tricycle operators.

While the corpse of the rider of the motorcycle was reportedly taken by his relatives, the injured passenger was rushed to a nearby private hospital, Akorede Clinic and Maternity Home.

When NAN correspondent visited the hospital, its Medical Director, Dr Grace Adesina, said that the victim sustained a fracture on his right side.

She, however, said that the victim was in stable condition.

Confirming the incident, Mr Jonathan Owoade, the Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), blamed the accident on loss of concentration.

Owoade also confirmed that the relatives of deceased had taken the corpse away and that the Police Post at Budo Nuhu had taken over the case.

The FRSC boss advised motorists and road users to always be guided by the traffic rules.

He said failure to adhere to traffic rules would often resort to road accidents. (NAN)