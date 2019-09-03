Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Commuters, motorists and other road users were stranded following the blocking of the Onitsha-Enugu expressway by a tipper truck sand dealers union over an increase in government levies.

The sand tipper truckers used their lorries to completely block the expressway causing serious gridlock.

The truckers allege that government has increased their toll fee from between N200 and N300 per trip in a day to between N800 and N900 per number of trips of sand in a day.

The truckers parked their lorries in the middle of the expressway and disappeared, a situation that has angered road users.

The gridlock extended to the Asaba bridgehead, while all adjoining roads leading to the expressway were also blocked as commuters walked to their destinations within the Onitsha metropolis, leaving other travellers stranded on the road.