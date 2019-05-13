Uber has announced that riders in Nigeria will now be able to tip their driver after every trip to show appreciation for excellent service delivery. This new tipping feature will be 100 per cent voluntary and riders will be given optional tip values as well as an option to customise an amount for their driver.

Lola Kassim, General Manager for Uber West Africa explains, “Driving is more than just getting people from point A to B. Every day, driver-partners do their best to make riders lives easier – from getting them to that big business meeting, first date or must-see match – they do it all. This is why improving the driving experience has been a key priority for us over the last few years.

“The tipping feature comes as a result of the feedback we received from driver-partners through our various engagement sessions with them. With this feature, we want to ensure that drivers that often go above and beyond for their riders are being recognised and rewarded. This could be the driver that waits for riders to safely enter their home, assists with inserting and removing luggage from the trunk or simply a pleasant driver that is warm and friendly and helps you get through Lagos traffic,” Kassim adds.

This feature will be made available below the rating and compliments section in the app and will remain completely optional. Payments will be deducted from the rider’s registered credit or debit card, cash-paying riders are free to tip an additional amount of their choice. All tips from riders will go directly to driver-partners and Uber receives no service fee.

How to tip your driver

All a rider has to do is download the latest version of the Uber app., add a tip after rating his trip, and select from a range of pre-set amounts or enter a custom amount. Upon tapping on ‘Done’, to send the tip, it {tip} will go directly to the driver-partner, Uber receives no service fees.