It is not mandatory to wear false nails. Being careful and diligent in the way you handle your nails could give you beautiful sassy nails at any point in time. Just keep to these rules and you are good.

Clean dirt from under your nails

Using the tip of the nail pick on a pair of clippers, clean underneath your fingernails to remove dirt and other built-up grime. Do this in the bathroom, under good lighting, so you’ll be able to see your nails clearly.

•In general, it’s easier to clean the dirt from underneath your nails before you wash your hands instead of after. The drier the better.

•Avoid using a pencil to clean them out, as the lead may cause them to look dirtier.

•Try using a baby wipe or moist hand wipe to clean under your nails. You can push the edge of your wipe under your nail to gently remove anything discolouring your nails.

Wash your hands

Use a mild, natural soap and wash your hands under warm water. You don’t need to focus on your nails specifically; just wash your hands. It’s generally better to use mild soap and wash your hands more regularly. Strong, harsh paraben-based soaps will make nails brittle, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers likewise weaken nails. Try a fingernail-specific soap, like OrigiNails Bubble White. Soak your nails in a bowl of warm, soapy water for about three minutes.

Submerge the very tips of your fingers, not your whole hand, under the water and let them soften slightly. Make sure the water isn’t too lukewarm or scalding hot, but a comfortable temperature somewhere in between. Soaking nails help to make them softer and more pliable, making it much less likely that you’ll chip or break a nail during the cleaning process.

Use a nail brush to scrub the tops

After soaking, scrub your nails hard, and all over, including underneath your nails. When you’re finished, pat your hands dry. If you don’t have a brush specifically for cleaning your nails, use a clean toothbrush specifically for the purpose.

Remove nail polish, if necessary

Use a strengthening nail polish remover and cotton balls or wipes, and wet them with the polish remover. Scrub your nails firmly to strip the nail polish left on your nails, starting from the cuticle of the nail and working toward the fingertip, not forgetting to do the sides. Survey your nails afterwards for any more nail polish, and remove it if necessary. The remover should dry thoroughly by itself, but you can keep a tissue or dry cotton ball nearby to help scrub after applying the wet cotton ball, as well.

Wash your hands again

Give your hands another quick rinse and then pat them dry, don’t rub them. Rub on some rich hand cream, if you want, or go about the rest of your routine. Make sure the nails are all completely even and file or clip them if necessary. Finish off the look with a neat coat of clear polish to strengthen the nail.