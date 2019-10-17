Doris Obinna

Bell peppers are rich in many vitamins and antioxidants, especially vitamin C and various carotenoids. For this reason, they may have several health benefits, such as improved eye health and reduced risk of several chronic diseases.

The bell pepper is sweeter than its spicier brethren, which might be the reason it is so popular. Bell peppers come in green, yellow, red and orange varieties. The red bell pepper contains the most nutrients of the group, but all are great for your health.

Eye health: Bell peppers contain over 30 different types of carotenoids including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, cryptoxanthin and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids are a phytonutrient family that is responsible for the bright red, yellow and orange coloring in many fruits and vegetables.

Prevent cancer: Carotenoids also have powerful antioxidant effects that can prevent certain types of cancers. Carotenoids deactivate free radicals, which are the cell-damaging oxygen atoms that react with other molecules in your body.

Boosts immunity: The amount of vitamin C increases with ripening as well, and bell peppers are full of vitamin C. 1 cup of sliced red bell peppers gives you 157 per cent of your daily vitamin C content, making them a great way to stay healthy.

Balances mood: If you are feeling blue, try to increase the amount of vitamin B6 you consume. Naturally occurring in bell peppers, B6 helps your brain produce serotonin and norepinephrine, two chemicals that affect your mood.

Natural sleep aid: Not able to fall asleep at night? Eat some bell peppers! The vitamin B6 found in bell peppers also aids in melatonin production, which your body needs to regulate its internal clock.

Weight loss: Bell peppers are very low in fat and calories- about 1 gram of fat and 29 calories per cup- which makes them an ideal snack option, or a great supplement for a main meal. This small amount of fat is enough to provide a reliable storage for bell pepper’s fat-soluble nutrients.

Beautiful skin: Bell peppers contain a solid amount of Vitamin E, which helps keep skin looking fresh and young, and hair strong and vibrant.